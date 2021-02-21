'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: When, where and how to watch live telecast of Salman Khan show

On Saturday, the contestants took stock and reflected on how their journey has been inside the house.

'Bigg Boss 14' has come to an end and this is the day when the winner of this season of the controversial reality show will be declared by superstar host Salman Khan from among the top five finalists – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni.

With thousands of fans across the nation gearing up to watch who will finally lift the shimmering 'Bigg Boss' trophy this year and get to keep the cash prize, we thought of bringing to you a compiled list of what to expect, how, where and when to watch the 'Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale'.

What to expect:

Like always, the contestants who have made it as a finalist this season, will give some special performances and bring cheer in the house while spreading the 'Grand Finale' fervour.

Apart from this, celebrity guests are also expected to enter the show.

Where to watch it online?

If you do not have access to television but are enthusiastic about watching the 'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale, you can do so online.

You can log on to Voot Select or MX Player and watch the finale: Check out the links here:

- voot.com/shows/bigg-boss

- https://www.mxplayer.in/show/watch-bigg-boss-series-online-978ef2e097cf50d44af830ecd783d655

- https://www.colorstv.com/bigg-boss-14/

On Voot, the show will begin as usual i.e. 15 mins ahead of when it goes on air on television, which will at 8:45 pm.

However, the winner will be declared 'live' and superstar Salman Khan will be in Mumbai Film City to make the announcement by raising the hand of the winner and handing over the trophy in his trademark style.

When and where to watch it on TV?

'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors TV.

For Tata Sky subscribers the Colors TV channel number is 147 and 149 for Colors TV HD.

For Dish TV subscribers, Colors TV is available on channel number 121 and Colors TV HD on 120.

Airtel subscribers can tune into channel number 116.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the contestants took stock and reflected on how their journey has been inside the house. The finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli -- witnessed their journey as Bigg Boss showed a special video to them which featured some of their most interesting moments and incidents in the show.