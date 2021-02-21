'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Here's how much cash prize the winner will take home

We are hours away from the announcement of the name of the contestant who will get to lift the shimmering 'Bigg Boss 14' trophy, own the winner's title and walk away with the huge cash prize that comes with winning the season.

Of course, the name will be among one of the top five finalists namely Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni.

But who? That's the big question that'll be answered just a few hours from now.

But before the big announcement is made, let us tell you the answer to one question that the viewers always wanted. How much money does the winner get as a cash prize?

Well, the Bigg Boss prize money from the last several seasons has been Rs 50 lakh.

While there is no official confirmation on the same, in a recent episode, when Rakhi Sawant was offered Rs 12 lakh to quit mid-show, she refused and was heard saying, "36 toh bache hain na".

If you remember, Rakhi Sawant had sacrificed Rs 14 lakh from the winning amount to become the second finalist, consequently, reducing the cash prize to Rs 36 lakh only.

Meanwhile, here's how you can watch the live telecast of 'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale.

Where to watch it online?

If you do not have access to television but are enthusiastic about watching the 'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale, you can do so online.

You can log on to Voot Select or MX Player and watch the finale: Check out the links here:

- voot.com/shows/bigg-boss

- https://www.mxplayer.in/show/watch-bigg-boss-series-online-978ef2e097cf50d44af830ecd783d655

- https://www.colorstv.com/bigg-boss-14/

On Voot, the show will begin as usual i.e. 15 mins ahead of when it goes on air on television, which will at 8:45 pm.

However, the winner will be declared 'live' and superstar Salman Khan will be in Mumbai Film City to make the announcement by raising the hand of the winner and handing over the trophy in his trademark style.

When and where to watch it on TV?

'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors TV.

For Tata Sky subscribers the Colors TV channel number is 147 and 149 for Colors TV HD.

For Dish TV subscribers, Colors TV is available on channel number 121 and Colors TV HD on 120.

Airtel subscribers can tune into channel number 116.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the contestants took stock and reflected on how their journey has been inside the house. The finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli -- witnessed their journey as Bigg Boss showed a special video to them which featured some of their most interesting moments and incidents in the show.