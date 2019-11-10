Trending#

'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar: Gauahar Khan and Twitterati bash Salman Khan for supporting Siddharth Shukla

Salman Khan was called biased host for supporting aggression and standing by Siddharth Shukla in Weekend Ka Vaar episode


'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar: Gauahar Khan and Twitterati bash Salman Khan for supporting Siddharth Shukla

Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Nov 10, 2019, 12:36 AM IST

Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan ended a few hours back. The episode saw Salman Khan take strong stands for Siddharth Shukla. He accused Mahira Sharma of targetting Shukla for every small issue, stating that she finds him strong competition.

Salman Khan asked Mahira to stop being aggressive during tasks and drop her sack. He also asked her not to do drama in front of him, when Mahira started crying. The viewers of today's episode found Salman Khan biased and someone who justifies aggression.

Gauahar Khan tweeted, "I’m shocked! Im probably watching a different #biggboss! aggression is justified by all means!!" and Twitter couldn't agree more with her. Every person on Twitter started tweeting against Salman and Siddharth Shukla. Soon #biasedhostSalmanKhan also started trending for the same reason.

Here are some of the tweets to prove the same:

Meanwhile, Kushan Tandon, who was Gauahar Khan's boyfriend in the Bigg Boss house, showed his support towards Shukla.

Here's what he tweeted:

Tehseen Poonawalla, who was sure he would win the show, got evicted in Bigg Boss 13 episode today. Gautam Gulati was also the caller of the week and requested Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill to let bygones be bygones and patch up again.

