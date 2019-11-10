'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar: Gauahar Khan and Twitterati bash Salman Khan for supporting Siddharth Shukla

Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan ended a few hours back. The episode saw Salman Khan take strong stands for Siddharth Shukla. He accused Mahira Sharma of targetting Shukla for every small issue, stating that she finds him strong competition.

Salman Khan asked Mahira to stop being aggressive during tasks and drop her sack. He also asked her not to do drama in front of him, when Mahira started crying. The viewers of today's episode found Salman Khan biased and someone who justifies aggression.

Gauahar Khan tweeted, "I’m shocked! Im probably watching a different #biggboss! aggression is justified by all means!!" and Twitter couldn't agree more with her. Every person on Twitter started tweeting against Salman and Siddharth Shukla. Soon #biasedhostSalmanKhan also started trending for the same reason.

Here are some of the tweets to prove the same:

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHARKHAN) November 9, 2019

This is the face of today's society. Aggression has accepted whole heartedly that's why #KabirSingh was so big hit. The real hypocrisy is that the behavior which is right for a man, not justified for a woman. #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar https://t.co/4a9fDapVnI — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal (@drchayanika) November 9, 2019

Why @BeingSalmanKhan not declared Siddharth Shukla as a Bigg boss winner...... becoz he always take partiality each and every week. He take a single positive point of Siddharth nd declared as hero of the week. @BiggBoss@ColorsTV#BiggBoss13#WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan — Amit kumar pandey (@amitpandey3893) November 9, 2019

Thank you @ColorsTV @BiggBoss for defending the pyscho aggressive nature of a man .. hats off #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan most biased season and episode — Sruthy (@Sruthy15454575) November 9, 2019

Shame shame shame on you The Makers of Bigg Boss. Truly lost my interest now in the show. You are Justifying and overlooking the acts of the Maniac Shukla. #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan — Dhruv (@pratyush23J) November 9, 2019

#WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan I don't care if the Twitter case against me ok which is wrong dat is wrong ok @BeingSalmanKhan to talk to a girl like dat #MahiraSharma we support u and SALMAN DIS SHOWS Y NO GIRLS STAYS WITH U BZ U THINK GIRLS SHOULD TAKE BOYS SHITS SHAME ON U #BB13 — (@AnneMariya7) November 9, 2019

OMG! What's going on #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan ????? Aggression is being justified by @BeingSalmanKhan ?? By the way, it's Normal for a Male Chauvinist Aggressor like him and #SidharthShukla — Suyash Dubey (@SuyashKrDubey) November 9, 2019

Aggression is justified in task cos every1 was aggressive but they targeted #SidharthShukla called him aggressive so in this way aggression is justified in #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan cos every1 was aggressive not just shuklaji.Dimag sath me leke ghooma kar chodh kar aaya kar https://t.co/6RHdXZ38JB — Oye (@Jazzistory) November 9, 2019

#ParasChhabra was waiting for this #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan for all the aggression and physical violence #SidharthShukla did. But ulta @BeingSalmanKhan is saying whaa Paras bhut aggression hai. Agar ye aggression hai to Sid kya kr rha hai phir?@RealKrutika @king_snow008 — Philosopher (@ItsPhilosopher) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Kushan Tandon, who was Gauahar Khan's boyfriend in the Bigg Boss house, showed his support towards Shukla.

Here's what he tweeted:

Real people don’t have to act in reality @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/FfntFdpuPW — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 9, 2019

Tehseen Poonawalla, who was sure he would win the show, got evicted in Bigg Boss 13 episode today. Gautam Gulati was also the caller of the week and requested Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill to let bygones be bygones and patch up again.