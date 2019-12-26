'Bigg Boss 13': Mumbai’s Dabbawalas deliver food and love for housemates

Family is the reason why we stand strong and face the difficulties of life. The Bigg Boss contestants who have been living away from home from the past 80 days have now dearly started missing their loved ones.

So, on the occasion of Christmas, the winning team in the Chinese stall task gets a special gift from a special kind of Santa Claus.

Mumbai’s famous Dabbawalas who are known to spread happiness and joy for years now, for delivering homemade food, pay a visit to the house.

Two Dabbawalas enter the Bigg Boss house and deliver a box full of food sent by the contestant's family members.

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaz Gill, all of them have big smiles on their faces and get emotional after seeing the tiffins.

Paras instantly calls them their Santa Claus for delivering tiffins as the Christmas gift.

The winning team shares their tiffin with all other housemates, keeping aside all the fights and differences. The entire house comes together to celebrate the moment and feed each other some yummy delicacies.

Last night's episode was one to remember as all the housemates got into the Christmas spirit as a lot of popular television actors of the shows aired by the same channel entered the house of the reality show.

A lot of celebrities also made an appearance including Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhaushali, Nimrit Kaur entertained the housemates on the special occasion of Christmas.