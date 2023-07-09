Big Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan 'oversmart', latter calls him 'confused and delusional'

Stills of Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT updates: Salman Khan will continue grilling the housemates with the Weekend Ka Vaar, and this time he asks contestants to decode their co-housemates' personalities. At the start of the task, Salman calls Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev to describe each other. Avinash quickly said that when it comes to forming and sharing an opinion, Abhishek acts like an over-smart. Sachdev even called him an aggressive guy.

Then Abhishek called out Avinash for being 'confused' and 'delusional'. Pointing out at Avinash, Abhishek says, "Aapke pass stand hai toh aap stand lete kyu nahi? Confused kyu rehte ho. Inko pata nahi hai kya karna hai" Avinash counters his claims and says, "Agar main itna hi confused tha toh tu mere pass kyu aaya tha." Abhishek interrupts Abhishek, and they two get into a heated argument.

Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan started on an exciting note. The host picked up the troublemaker maker of the week, Bebika Dhurve, and asked to change her perception towards Jad Hadid. Then he announced that the show is getting a superb response and thus they have extended the show for two more weeks. Last night's episode was almost 1.30 hours long, and the last 30 minutes were all about Cyrus Broacha pleading before Salman Khan, saying that he wishes to quit the show. The comedian, anchor, and podcaster requested Salman Khan and the makers to let him go. Cyrus complained to Salman that he feels finished inside the house. Cyrus claimed that he has lost his appetite, weight, and sleep. And he's feeling depressed in the house.

In the episode, Salman asked Cyrus to share his problems, and he said, "Sir I having trouble inside the house. I sleep for only 3 hours, I have lost weight, and I feel I'm completely finished. I can't handle it." Salman went on to console Cyrus and said that people are loving him, and it is about a few more weeks. Khan suggested Cyrus to consider this show as an assignment and even said that if he ended his journey abruptly, he would be an example of a quitter, and would repent his decision later. For the first time in 14 years of Salman Khan's hosting, the actor used the F-word to explain the adverse effects Cyrus will have after his decision. Khan gave his example and said that even when he was down with Dengue or Covid, he shot for the show for hours. At last, Salman asked Cyrus to take some time and reconsider his decision.