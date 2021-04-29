It's a baby boy for Mohit Malik and Addite Malik, couple announces it in cutest way

Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar Malik have welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple announced it a beautiful way straight from the hospital. Mohit took to his Instagram page and shared a photo holding Addite's hand while looking at their baby. While she posted a photo of placing her hand on baby's finger against natural light as a backdrop.

The couple captioned their post as "Dear Universe,

Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After...

Yours Truly,

Parents of #BabyMalikMohit & Addite"

Check out their posts below:

Earlier during an interaction with News18, Mohit had shared his excitement about embracing fatherhood. He had also spoken about reuniting with Addite after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor had said, "Addite has been home and happy. After I stopped shooting in January, we have been together. Before this lockdown, we were even going out for lunch or dinner once a week. We had made a pact of seeing new places. Apart from that, we’ve been watching a lot of happy movies and listening to good music. I am really enjoying this time. Personally, I feel I’ve become more patient."

When asked how he has been prepping, Mohit revealed, "I’ve been reading a lot of books on parenthood. I feel one should have ample knowledge about it when they conceive. I’ve been getting a lot of knowledge from people who are parents. I keep on discussing with my friends who have been in my place. A lot of information is exchanged that way."

Congratulations to the new parents!