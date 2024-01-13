'Aunty aap aur aapka raja beta usko...': Falaq Naaz slams Vicky Jain's mother after she badmouths Ankita Lokhande

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

This Bollywood actor lost wife at 20, carried her body on shoulders, worked as tailor, now charges Rs 3 crore per film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

8 south Indian actors invited for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya 

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeTelevision

Television

'Aunty aap aur aapka raja beta usko...': Falaq Naaz slams Vicky Jain's mother after she badmouths Ankita Lokhande

TV celebs have slammed Vicky Jain's mother's bahaviour towards Ankita Lokhande after she entered Bigg Boss house.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are locked inside the Bigg Boss house, frequently argue over minor matters, and their fights sometimes involve discussions about divorce. As the show, hosted by Salman Khan, reaches its 13th week, family members are seen visiting the house.

Therefore, Vicky and Ankita’s mothers also entered the house. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Vicky’s mom’s behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande. After coming out of the house, she was seen slamming Ankita for her behaviour towards her son. She also talked about how the actress’ fame helped Vicky to enter Bigg Boss house as she made him famous.

Her interviews didn’t go well with the audience who slammed her. Meanwhile, TV celebs including Rashami Desai and Aishwarya Sharma also criticised her. Now, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Falaq Naaz has also reacted to the same. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Phir bhi aunty aap aur aapka raja beta usko insult karne se peeche nahi rehte…. waah Aunty. I am Not supporting Ankita but this I am unable to digest. Sad.”

Earlier, Ankita's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut defended Vicky Jain's mom for her strong point of view about marriages and household. She took to her Instagram and penned a long note on how Vicky has always stood by Ankita even when the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left her after their breakup.

"After Sushant left Ankita, her house caught fire, she was devastated, who stood by her? Vicky went against his conservative and traditionalist family who were shocked by her open love affair and fall out with Sushant which she kept talking about obsessively. Media needs to stop behaving like they don’t know what small town families, culture and traditions are like. Slapping, abusing and kicking each other can be cool in filmi environment, where they get married for media attention to each other’s girlfriends and party together post divorce", wrote the Panga actress.

Kangana further added, "For someone like Vicky mom whose family worth is more than all filmi heros combined together and who herself dresses in sindoor, bindi and traditional jewellery and clothes every day, and selflessly with single minded focus serving her husband, children and his family since she was a teenager will have her own strong point of view for how to make marriage and household systems work. Don’t we know how such moms get scandalised at western/filmi behaviour?".


In her earlier Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 9, Kangana had said that she wants Ankita to win Bigg Boss 17 but not at the cost of her marriage. "Reality shows come and go, but family is forever", she had written. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mother sold gold chain, father borrowed Rs 800 for bat; son Dhruv Jurel makes family proud with maiden India call-up

Lesbian couple from West Bengal gets married in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks for non-compliance with directions on...

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Indore

UP: Confectioners from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to make 45 tonnes of laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE