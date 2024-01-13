'Aunty aap aur aapka raja beta usko...': Falaq Naaz slams Vicky Jain's mother after she badmouths Ankita Lokhande

TV celebs have slammed Vicky Jain's mother's bahaviour towards Ankita Lokhande after she entered Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are locked inside the Bigg Boss house, frequently argue over minor matters, and their fights sometimes involve discussions about divorce. As the show, hosted by Salman Khan, reaches its 13th week, family members are seen visiting the house.

Therefore, Vicky and Ankita’s mothers also entered the house. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Vicky’s mom’s behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande. After coming out of the house, she was seen slamming Ankita for her behaviour towards her son. She also talked about how the actress’ fame helped Vicky to enter Bigg Boss house as she made him famous.

Her interviews didn’t go well with the audience who slammed her. Meanwhile, TV celebs including Rashami Desai and Aishwarya Sharma also criticised her. Now, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Falaq Naaz has also reacted to the same. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Phir bhi aunty aap aur aapka raja beta usko insult karne se peeche nahi rehte…. waah Aunty. I am Not supporting Ankita but this I am unable to digest. Sad.”

Earlier, Ankita's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut defended Vicky Jain's mom for her strong point of view about marriages and household. She took to her Instagram and penned a long note on how Vicky has always stood by Ankita even when the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left her after their breakup.

"After Sushant left Ankita, her house caught fire, she was devastated, who stood by her? Vicky went against his conservative and traditionalist family who were shocked by her open love affair and fall out with Sushant which she kept talking about obsessively. Media needs to stop behaving like they don’t know what small town families, culture and traditions are like. Slapping, abusing and kicking each other can be cool in filmi environment, where they get married for media attention to each other’s girlfriends and party together post divorce", wrote the Panga actress.

Kangana further added, "For someone like Vicky mom whose family worth is more than all filmi heros combined together and who herself dresses in sindoor, bindi and traditional jewellery and clothes every day, and selflessly with single minded focus serving her husband, children and his family since she was a teenager will have her own strong point of view for how to make marriage and household systems work. Don’t we know how such moms get scandalised at western/filmi behaviour?".





In her earlier Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 9, Kangana had said that she wants Ankita to win Bigg Boss 17 but not at the cost of her marriage. "Reality shows come and go, but family is forever", she had written.