Ashneer Grover reveals he rejected Bigg Boss 16, says 'afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se..'

Ashneer Grover, a businessman best known for his appearances on Shark Tank India, has stated that Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 producers approached him, but he ultimately decided against taking part in the controversial reality program.

“You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening," he said in his interview with Etimes.

The second season of Shark Tank India won't include Ashneer either. In response, the businessman allegedly made a subtle jab at the show's creators by saying, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai."

Following his presence on the reality show's first season, the TV personality and businessman enjoyed increased recognition.

For the unversed, Ashneer posted a picture on his social media account with the message,"10 kgs down! Simple disciple and zidd!!".

Wearing joggers and a black t-shirt, he appears to be in good shape. At the age of 40, Ashneer underwent this incredible body transformation.

Grover has revealed the tip that enabled him to succeed. He succeeded in losing weight because to his strong will and discipline.

In the past few days, he has been voicing out his opinions on various things like Whatsapp pay, global layoffs and more.

A few days ago, Ashneer Grover was in the news when Namita Thapar took a dig at him. She wrote, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”