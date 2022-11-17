Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Ashneer Grover mocks WhatsApp pay, calls it 'most unsuccessful' tech product ever

The former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, cited WhatsApp Pay as India's biggest tech product failure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Ashneer Grover mocks WhatsApp pay, calls it 'most unsuccessful' tech product ever
Ashneer Grover mocks WhatsApp pay, calls it 'most unsuccessful' tech product ever

The controversy surrounding one of Ashneer Grover's tweets, a former co-founder of BharatPe, has resurfaced. Ashneer Grover has set his sights on the social media platform; WhatsApp this time. In terms of tech products, he claimed that WhatsApp Pay is among the least successful in India. In his opinion, WhatsApp by now should have overtaken PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. Paytm's CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to Ashneer Grover's tweet after he used the company's name.

According to a tweet from Ashneer Grover, everyone has WhatsApp on their phones. Sending money via WhatsApp using UPI is as simple as sending a photo. It ought to have left GooglePay, PhonePe, and Paytm behind. He said that country managers cannot win the market for you in an insulting manner.

Also read: 

Ashneer Grover uploaded a newspaper advertisement for WhatsApp in another tweet and suggested that the business should promote WhatsApp Pay rather than pushing not-so-important ads. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chief executive officer of Paytm, liked Ashneer Grover's tweet.

Ashneer Grover co-founded the Indian financial business BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya in 2018. He served as its managing director (MD) from 2018 to 2019.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.