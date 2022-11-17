Ashneer Grover mocks WhatsApp pay, calls it 'most unsuccessful' tech product ever

The controversy surrounding one of Ashneer Grover's tweets, a former co-founder of BharatPe, has resurfaced. Ashneer Grover has set his sights on the social media platform; WhatsApp this time. In terms of tech products, he claimed that WhatsApp Pay is among the least successful in India. In his opinion, WhatsApp by now should have overtaken PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. Paytm's CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to Ashneer Grover's tweet after he used the company's name.

According to a tweet from Ashneer Grover, everyone has WhatsApp on their phones. Sending money via WhatsApp using UPI is as simple as sending a photo. It ought to have left GooglePay, PhonePe, and Paytm behind. He said that country managers cannot win the market for you in an insulting manner.

WhatsApp Pay has to be the biggest failure in India as a tech product. Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA using UPI is as easy as sending pic. It should have beaten @Paytm @PhonePe @GooglePay . Country managers can’t win you markets - good riddance now ! — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 16, 2022

Also read:

Ashneer Grover uploaded a newspaper advertisement for WhatsApp in another tweet and suggested that the business should promote WhatsApp Pay rather than pushing not-so-important ads. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chief executive officer of Paytm, liked Ashneer Grover's tweet.

Yeh ad hi dekh lo - iska kya acahar daalega koi customer - itni ad WhatsApp Pay ki kar lete instead. Public policy uncle aur vakil babu dhanda chalayenge to aisa hi hoga pic.twitter.com/CxSNv8LJmq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 16, 2022

Ashneer Grover co-founded the Indian financial business BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya in 2018. He served as its managing director (MD) from 2018 to 2019.