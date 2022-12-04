Search icon
Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome first child after 18 years of marriage

The town's newest parents are Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani. They recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Apurva Agnihotri/Instagram

The town's newest parents are Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani. They recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives. The couple got married in 2004. Apruva used Instagram to share the good news and to write a touching message. 

"And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya," Apurva wrote. 

He also uploaded some photos of his wife and daughter. As soon as Apurva posted the news, admirers and people in the film and television industry commented and sent their congratulations to the pair. 

He kissed his daughter on the head while holding her in the photos. He wore grey jeans and a blue pullover. Shilpa and Apurva were seen smiling in another photo holding their baby Ishaani. Shilpa held Ishaani while gazing directly into the lens. Her daughter wore a dress in white and pink with a headband to match. 

"Omg am so happy.. congratulations you guys," actor Kishwer Merchant commented. "Omg appu and Shilpa..blessings blessings and purest love to you both and my Baby Ishaan," actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote. Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage.  

Also read: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become proud parents to their second baby girl

The two have participated together in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 7. Shilpa shot to fame with his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Apurva became a household name with his work in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He also acted along with Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry in Subhash Ghai’s film Pardes. 

(Inputs from ANI)

