Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey breaks silence on reports of his conflict with Rupali Ganguly

Sudhanshu Pandey plays Vanraj Shah, Anupamaa's ex-husband in the highly successful television show headlined by Rupali Ganguly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly/Instagram

Sudhanshu Pandey began his acting career by appearing in a few Bollywood films like Khiladi 420, Madhoshi, and Yakeen in the early 2000s but his career in the Hindi film industry never really took off. However, Pandey found nationwide acceptance with the popular television show Anupamaa which debuted on Star Plus in 2020.

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular character, Anupamaa is one of the most successful television shows as it storms the TRP charts each week. Sudhanshu plays Vanraj Shah, who married Kavya Shah, portrayed by Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, after his first marriage with Anupamaa.

There have been reports of conflict between Sudhanshu and Rupali in the recent past. The Murder 2 actor has now broken his silence on these rumours and has invited those who believe in these reports to come visit the sets of the show produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi.

Speaking to News18, Pandey said, "My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It’s a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop."

The actor also reacted to the social media trolling he has to face as his character creates disturbances in the life of his ex-wife. Talking about the same, he said to the portal that the negativity is only limited to social media like Twitter and Instagram. He stated that he doesn't get affected by the same and takes it upon himself personally.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Sreemoyee headlined by popular Bengali actress Indrani Haldar. The Bengali show ran for two and a half years from June 2019 to December 2021, but seeing Anupamaa's popularity, it is certain that Rupali Ganguly's show will run for a longer duration.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
