Ranbir Kapoor dances to Shamshera song Ji Huzoor with Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, video goes viral

YRF/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming period action thriller Shamshera and for promoting the film, the Rockstar actor visited the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar where he expressed his desire to have a girl child. The soon-to-be dad also took parenting tips from Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly who taught him how to hold a baby and change their diapers.

Now, in a new reel shared by Yash Raj Productions, Ranbir and Rupali are seen grooving to the song Ji Huzoor from the film. The Bollywood superstar and the television superstar are seen performing the hook steps of the catchy track composed and written by Mithoon, and sung by Aditya Narayan, son of legendary singer Udit Narayan.

As soon as the video was shared by the production house, it spread like a wildfire on the photo and video sharing platform. Netizens took to the comments section and poured in their love for the two actors with comments such as "Most awaited, two rockstars" and "Wow Rupali ma'am aap RK ke saath...Superb!".

READ | Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on OTT vs cinemas debate, says 'we are slaves....'



Earlier, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress had shared photos with Ranbir on her Instagram handle calling him her 'absolute favourite actor'. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM (red heart emojis) An actor Par Excellence, An extremely humble down to earth superstar, A talent unparalleled, My absolute favorite actor."

Shamshera features Ranbir in the first double role in his career, as the titular character and his son Balli. Apart from Kapoor, the Karan Malhotra directorial stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles with Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana playing key important characters. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22.