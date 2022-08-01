Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on reports of his exit from Rupali Ganguly's show

Gaurav Khann/Instagram

Led by Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Anupamaa is the highly successful television show that storms the TRP charts each week. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia in the Star Plus show and his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly has been highly appreciated by the audience.

Recently, there were rumours that Gaurav is leaving the show after his screen time was reduced and this hugely upsetted the MaAn (anupaMAA + ANuj) fans. Now, the actor has himself spoke about the same clarifying that he is not quitting Anupamaa as he is 'fully committed to the show'.

Speaking to ETimes, Gaurav, who portrayed Inspector Kavin in the police proedural crime drama CID, said, "I will just say that I am completely dedicated to Anupamaa and I have full trust in Rajan Shahi’s version of Anuj. I am fully committed to the show."

When the actor was asked about his reduced screen time in the popular show, the actor told the portal, "When the character was narrated to me, I knew this character was going to be different from what audiences have been watching on TV so far. That’s why Anuj Kapadia’s role became so dear to people. I have been in the industry for a long time and I feel this show is different and I am lucky to be part of it. Once or twice in this lifetime does an actor get an opportunity to play an iconic role on TV and I am thankful for that."



Apart from Gaurav and Rupali, the show, based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, also features talented actors such as Sudhanshu Panday and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law.