Ankit Gupta surprises Priyanka Choudhary with cake as she returns to Chandigarh, video goes viral

After a long wait, PriyAnkit fans finally got to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta together. After attending all the parties, On Saturday, the Udaariyan actress finally set off to Chandigarh to meet Ankit who is shooting for his show Junooniyat there. Though they claim to be just friends their fans can never stop shipping them together.

When Priyanka reached Chandigarh, she was welcomed at the airport with drum beats and the Bigg Boss 16 fame could be seen dancing and enjoying herself as he reached to meet his friend Ankit Gupta. In the video, she could be seen wearing a white cut-sleeved top and white trousers. She was welcomed with a rose garland and looked moved her leg to the drum beats.

Well, though Ankit Gupta was quite inexpressive during his journey in Bigg Boss 16, in real life he didn’t just surprise Priyanka but also surprised all his fans by planning a small welcome party for the actress. According to reports, The Udaariyan hero decorated his vanity van with Balloons and brought a cake to welcome the actress in Chandigarh. He can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans as he takes Priyanka to the surprise location.

In the video, Priyanka and Ankit can be seen cutting the cake together and the actor’s team welcoming her in Chandigarh. The fans got extremely happy seeing them both together and even appreciated Ankit for planning a surprise for Priyanka. A fan of the duo tweeted, “Will ever not be over that he was wearing a shirt which she likes, her hairs were down which he likes .. their hands tangled ..their grins intact and the walk together. So engrossed, so happy, so my precious babies. TOUCHWOOD TOUCHWOOD #PriyAnkit”

Another tweeted, “The fact that it's his makeup room he arranged it for her to make her feel special he was shooting late at night and she waited for him He says I don't do grand gestures but come out doing great grand gestures and how Evil eyes off mera toh hogaya ab ok bye(I am done now ok bye)”

For the unversed, Priyanka and Ankit came to fame from their first show Udaariyan in which their chemistry was admired by the audience. They both participated in Bigg Boss season 16 together and fans started to love their bond. The actor got evicted early due to the housemates voting him out but Priyanka Choudhary made her way to the finals and ended up being the third runner-up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankit Gupta is currently playing the lead in the tv series Junooniyat alongside Gautam Vig and Neha Rana produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. However, Priyanka on the other hand has reportedly been offered Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. They both might be seen in a music video together soon and fans can’t wait much for it.

