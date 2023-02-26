Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan reacts after Anand Mahindra calls RRR actor a 'global star'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra called the RRR star Ram Charan a global star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Ram Charan reacts after Anand Mahindra calls RRR actor a 'global star'
Credt: Ram Charan/Instagram

Actor Ram Charan is currently on a winning streak, as his film RRR recently won five trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association. Wishes poured in on social media for the entire team of RRR for their grand win.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra called the actor a "global star."Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared a clip of Charan's latest interview which he captioned, "This man is a Global Star. Period. #NaatuNaatu @AlwaysRamCharan."

Reacting to the tweet, Charan wrote, "Thank you so much Sir! It`s India`s time now to shine in every field and form."

Soon after Mahindra praised the actor on social media, fans flooded the comment section and shared their reactions. "Starrrrrrrr......GLOBAL STARrrrrrrrrrrr Congratulations MEGA LEGACY Carrier," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "That`s the power of Indian cinema, in general cinema has no boundaries it`s one universal language which connects with people from across the globe."

Naatu Naatu is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.