After 'trying to frame' Karan Oberoi, the woman who accused the actor of rape arrested in Mumbai

Woman, who had accused actor Karan Oberoi of raping and extorting money from her, was arrested by police and presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri on Monday.

The woman had allegedly orchestrated an attack on herself and was trying to frame the actor. The police first arrested her lawyer and based on his statement arrested her.

The woman alleged that Oberoi had raped her on the pretext of marrying her. An FIR was registered against the actor under Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR also stated that Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum.

Oberoi was arrested on May 6 by Mumbai Police and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court. However, Bombay High Court later granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

A case has been registered against the woman under the following IPC Sections, 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation).