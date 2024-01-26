Adrishyam teaser: Agent Divyanka Tripathi hunts enemies with Eijaz Khan and team, fans say 'finally something different'

Television's popular bahu, Divyanka Tripathi has turned badass for the upcoming series, and her fans can't keep calm about her new venture.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the Indian television popular actress, who has won the masses by playing perfect bahu, Ishita Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has now turned badass. The actress will soon be seen in an action thriller series, Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes, playing a secret agent, who is on a mission to eradicate the nation's hidden enemies and keep her identity secret.

The makers of Adrishyam have dropped the teaser, which has left her fans thrilled for the show. The 1.10-minute teaser shows Divyanka, a dutiful mother, who goes shopping at a mall, with her cute daughter, and there she notices an enemy, who has malicious motives. Divyanka tricks her little one and hunts down the potential threat in the changing room. Later, Divyanka continues her shopping with her cutie and informs her superiors about it. The teaser ends with Divyanka breaking the fourth wall, and puts finger on her lips, asking the audience to keep her identity a secret. Soon we also get a glimpse of her team, which also includes Eijaz Khan.

Here's the teaser

Soon after the teaser was dropped, several fans of the actress praised the show, its storyline, and Divyanka's performance. A fan wrote, "My fav beautiful cute and fighter Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya amazing comeback ma'am." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to see our one of only favourite." An internet user wrote, "Wow Divyanka in Dabang style....waited eagerly for it after Khatron Ke Khiladi." Another internet user wrote, "Action choreography needs some more refinement." A netizen wrote, "Pressing the pressure point scene was unnecessary. Indian action sequence needs to avoid it. Looks cliché."

Directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes, also stars Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Roshnee Rai, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan, Shriya Jha. Adrishyam will stream on Sony Liv. The streaming date is yet to be announced.