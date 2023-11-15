Headlines

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Technology

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

YouTube will inform viewers that content may be altered or synthetic in two ways.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Artificial intelligence is rapidly taking over the internet and while it has many benefits, it can have many downsides too. Creators have been using AI to make altered or synthetic content that seems realistic and sometimes it can be used to spread misinformation or defamation. With an aim to crackdown on AI-generated videos, YouTube has announced that creators will soon be required to disclose when they’ve created content using generative AI tools.

When creators upload content, YouTube will have new options for them to select to indicate that it contains realistic altered or synthetic material.

“For example, this could be an AI-generated video that realistically depicts an event that never happened, or content showing someone saying or doing something they didn’t actually do,” said the company.

This is important in cases where the content discusses sensitive topics, such as elections, ongoing conflicts and public health crises, or public officials. The company warned that creators who consistently choose not to disclose this information may be subject to content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Programme, or other penalties.

“We’ll work with creators before this rolls out to make sure they understand these new requirements,” said YouTube.

The company will inform viewers that content may be altered or synthetic in two ways.

A new label will be added to the description panel indicating that some of the content was altered or synthetic. And for certain types of content about sensitive topics, we’ll apply a more prominent label to the video player.

“There are also some areas where a label alone may not be enough to mitigate the risk of harm, and some synthetic media, regardless of whether it’s labeled, will be removed from our platform if it violates our Community Guidelines,” the company informed.

Content created by YouTube’s generative AI products and features will also be clearly labeled as altered or synthetic.

In the coming months, YouTube will make it possible to request the removal of AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice, using our privacy request process.

“Not all content will be removed from YouTube, and we’ll consider a variety of factors when evaluating these requests. This could include whether the content is parody or satire, whether the person making the request can be uniquely identified, or whether it features a public official or well-known individual, in which case there may be a higher bar,” the company explained.

The platform is also introducing the ability for its music partners to request the removal of AI-generated music content that mimics an artist’s unique singing or rapping voice.

These removal requests will be available to labels or distributors who represent artists participating in YouTube’s early AI music experiments.

AI’s powerful new forms of storytelling can also be used to generate content that has the potential to mislead viewers — particularly if they’re unaware that the video has been altered or is synthetically created.

“To address this concern, over the coming months, we’ll introduce updates that inform viewers when the content they’re seeing is synthetic,” YouTube added. (with inputs from IANS)

