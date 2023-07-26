YouTube shorts to let users convert comments into videos, check details

Users will be able to create new Shorts videos using comments from videos they have previously viewed thanks to this functionality.

Similar to its rival apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, YouTube Shorts offers an endless stream of content in a vertical feed. Similar to the standalone YouTube web and mobile apps, Google periodically experiments with new features in an effort to boost user engagement. One such new experiment, which will soon be accessible to a limited number of Android and iOS users, has just been unveiled by the YouTube team.

Details regarding this experiment can be found by looking at the help page. This feature is described on YouTube's support page as "viewer-created Shorts featuring comments."

Only a small number of iOS and Android users currently have access to this feature. The creators, though, might not appreciate this feature.

To begin with, producers won't have any influence over which comments users decide to turn into videos. Additionally, when a new video is created, neither the creator nor the author of the comment will be notified. This keeps both the commenter and the creator in the dark. The only way a creator can get out of this mess is to fully turn off comments on their videos.

This feature is available to a few users only and is expected to roll out for public very soon.