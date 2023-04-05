Wordle 655 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 5

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 655 answer for April 5.

Wordle 655 answer for April 5

The answer of Wordle 655 for April 5 is SMASH. The meaning of this word is to violently break (something) into pieces.

How to play Wordle game