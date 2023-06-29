Search icon
WhatsApp users can now have video call with up to 32 users on Windows PC

In November last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced this feature for Android and iOS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can now have video calls with up to 32 users on their Windows PC. WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out the ability to create video calls with 32 participants on Windows beta. Users of WhatsApp beta on Windows PC will receive a message that invites them to try calling their groups, reports WABetaInfo.

For those who are unaware, Windows users were only able to make audio WhatsApp calls with up to 32 people until now. However now, with the latest update, beta users can also video call with up to 32 people. The new feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some beta testers on Windows. With this feature, users will get the choice to share a specific window or the complete screen with everyone participating in the video call. (with inputs from IANS)

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
