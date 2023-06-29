WhatsApp users can now have video call with up to 32 users on Windows PC

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can now have video calls with up to 32 users on their Windows PC. WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out the ability to create video calls with 32 participants on Windows beta. Users of WhatsApp beta on Windows PC will receive a message that invites them to try calling their groups, reports WABetaInfo.

For those who are unaware, Windows users were only able to make audio WhatsApp calls with up to 32 people until now. However now, with the latest update, beta users can also video call with up to 32 people. The new feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

In November last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced this feature for Android and iOS.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some beta testers on Windows. With this feature, users will get the choice to share a specific window or the complete screen with everyone participating in the video call. (with inputs from IANS)