WhatsApp update: Make changes to messages after sending; check easy step-by-step guide | File Photo

WhatsApp users are finally receiving the much awaited feature which lets you make changes to messages that have already been sent. The new editing feature was announced by WhatsApp on Monday. This feature lets users add or delete info, change misspelt words etc. in a time window of 15 minutes after they have pressed send.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

The messaging platform further informed that the feature is now rolling out to WhatsApp users across the world. Every WhatsApp user will receive the update for the new feature in the coming weeks, it added.

How to edit WhatsApp messages?

Users will be able to make changes to their messages through a simple step:

- Go to the message where you need to make changes

- Long-press on the sent message

- You will see an ‘Edit’ option from the pop-up menu

- This option will be visible for up to 15 minutes after

- Make the needed changes to your message

Users need to note that ‘edited’ will be mentioned alongside messages where changes are made. This is done to ensure that the receiver is “aware of the correction”. However, no edit history will be shown, WhatsApp added.