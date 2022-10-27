WhatsApp reveals reason behind global outage on Tuesday, says it was 'technical error'

According to official sources, messaging provider WhatsApp has reported the service interruption that occurred on Tuesday to the IT ministry. The ministry has requested information from the Meta-owned messaging service regarding the cause of the service interruption. Users of WhatsApp had been complaining about being unable to send or receive text and video messages on Tuesday. After over two hours, services had been restored.

According to the reports, WhatsApp has reported service interruption. The submissions' specifics were not precisely identified. WhatsApp did not reply to an email regarding the situation. WhatsApp claimed that a 'technical error' was to blame for the outage in a late-night announcement on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Meta company stated that "the brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved."

The messaging service was down for many users in numerous regions on Tuesday afternoon, according to Downdetector, which records outage complaints. During the Tuesday outage, members of Downdetector flagged over 29,000 reports at one point.

According to Downdetector's heatmap, the issue affected WhatsApp users in several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The Ministry of Information Technology reportedly asked the social media giant WhatsApp for a thorough report on Wednesday.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Information Technology, "We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we asked for a detailed report from the company about the outage."

The parent company of WhatsApp, Meta, has been granted one week to submit its report to the Indian government, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, sources told ANI.