HomeTechnology

Technology

Hidden Whatsapp features you never knew about - Details here

Some of these features are widely known, while people still lack knowledge about some of them. Here are four that you probably didn't know ​about.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2021, 08:09 AM IST

WhatsApp is an extremely popular messaging app with a gamut of handy and user-friendly features. Some of these features are widely known, while people still lack knowledge about some of them. Here are four that you probably didn't know ​about.

Bookmark useful messages:

We all have some WhatsApp messages those are more important than others – such as an address, an appointment – which can be conveniently lost among the multitude of messages we receive on a daily basis. Fortunately, there's a trick you can use to make sure you never lose a message again.

WhatsApp has a bookmark feature that lets you flag important messages. You can then find them easily in the Starred Messages section of the app.

Steps to bookmark a text:

Hold down on the message and press the star icon at the top of your screen.

You can then access the message any time from your app's settings.

Tapping on them even brings you back to that exact point in the chat, so you can even check why and when it was sent

Disappearing messages:

WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature automatically deletes texts sent to contacts or groups.

When you enable disappearing messages, they vanish after seven days – though messages sent prior to changing settings won't be affected. However, recipients can still take a screenshot your messages before they're deleted, so the system isn't foolproof.

How to enable disappearing messages feature:

Open the WhatsApp chat

Tap the contact’s name

Tap Disappearing Messages

If prompted, tap Continue

Select On

You can disable it using the same method.

Turn off read receipts:

Read receipts are the little blue ticks that appear next to a message after a recipient has seen it. One grey tick means your message has been sent, two grey ticks means it's reached their device and a pair of blue ticks means it's been read.

If you do not want to send or receive read receipts, here’s how you can turn them off:

Open the WhatsApp app and select Settings, then Account and then tap Privacy.

Scroll down and tap to uncheck the box next to "Read Receipts" and you have successfully turned them off.

However, if you turn off read receipts you will not be able to see read receipts from other people.

Hide last seen:

At the top of all your WhatsApp chats, your friends and family can see when you were last on the app.

The "last seen" stamp gives the time and date you were last browsing through your messages.

You can turn off last seen in your settings by following these steps:

Head to Account,

Then tap Privacy.

You can then set it so your last seen is visible only to your contacts, or to nobody.

