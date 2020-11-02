WhatsApp 'disappearing messages' feature out now; here's how it works

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats disappear after seven days.

As per the information provided on the support page, enabling the settings will not affect the messages previously sent or received in chat. While the users can themselves turn disappearing messages on and off for individual chats, in a group chat, only the admins will get to use the feature.

You can send messages that disappear on WhatsApp by turning disappearing messages on. Once enabled, new messages sent in the chat will disappear after seven days. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat. Messages sent or received before disappearing messages is enabled won’t be affected.

How to enable 'disappearing messages' feature

Either user can enable disappearing messages in an individual chat. Once enabled, messages in the chat will disappear after seven days.

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact's name.

3. Tap Disappearing messages.

4. If prompted, tap 'continue'.

5. Select 'On'.

How to disable 'disappearing messages' feature

Either user can disable disappearing messages at any time. Once disabled, messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact's name.

3. Tap Disappearing messages.

4. If prompted, tap 'continue'.

5. Select 'Off'.

With this, if a user does not open Whatsapp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear, but its preview might still be displayed in notifications until the App is opened.

The feature, as per the App, will not work if the disappearing message is forwarded.

There is also no option of customising the time frame after which the messages will be deleted.

What happens to media in 'disappearing messages'?

By default, media you receive in WhatsApp will be automatically downloaded to your photos. If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.

You can turn auto-download off in WhatsApp Settings > Data and Storage Usage.

Note: Only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals.

For example, it's possible for someone to:

Forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.

Copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears.

Take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.