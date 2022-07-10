Want to read deleted WhatsApp messages? Here's a step-by-step guide for you

File Photo

WhatsApp has become the go-to application for everyone nowadays. The messaging application helps users to not just send messages but also enjoy video calls with other users.

The social application allows users to delete messages as well. This is considered to be a great feature if you mistype or send something accidentally. Unfortunately, WhatsApp allows you to delete messages within an hour of sending it.

The ‘message deleted’ box in a WhatsApp chat can be quite annoying for a receiver, who sometimes might want to check what was sent before the sender deleted it.

Notably, WhatsApp doesn’t allow any user to check deleted messages. However, there are third-party applications which can be used to read the deleted messages.

One such app is ‘Get Deleted Messages’ on Google Play Store. The application is only available for Android users and can help you to read deleted WhatsApp messages and media.

Whenever a message is deleted, the ‘Get Deleted Messages’ sends a notification to you. You can then open the app to check it.

Here’s how you can read deleted WhatsApp deleted messages

Download the ‘Get Deleted Messages’ app from Google Play Store. You will be asked to give some permissions to the app. It is important to give these permissions for the app to work as it needs to run in the background. The app will then read messages from your notifications and you can check any deleted message by opening it.

Privacy on Get Deleted Messages app

Any third-party app that has notification access to another app can read your personal information. This means that your contact details and text messages should be received by the Get Deleted Messages app.

However, the app’s privacy policy clearly mentions that it doesn’t collect any personal information.