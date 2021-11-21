Want to check if your Apple iPhone is fake or original? Here's how you can do it



Everyone wants an iPhone but not every place you buy it from sells a genuine one. Unless you are buying the product from an Apple store, it is always better to double-check if the phone is fake or not.

Even though iPhones come with the most sophisticated look, intelligent operating system, expensive camera sets, it can be easy for some to create fakes.

Here's how you can find out if your iPhone is a fake or not:

- IMEI number

International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is basically a 15-digit number that every phone comes with. Every phone has different IMEI numbers. It's like a fingerprint of a phone, unique and can be traced back to the company and also helps in tracking stolen phones.

Always check for the IMEI number on the box of the phone. You can double-check it with Apple by going on the official website and entering the IMEI number on the package at https://checkcoverage.apple.com/in/en.

The website informs you right away if the product is fake.

- Check the bezels on the phone. Only an iPhone can achieve perfect bezels at the bottom of the phone.

- One distinct feature that you will find only in Apple phones are the pentalobe screws to secure the chassis around the Lightning port.

- Try to charge the phone, if the charger does not connect at once, then it is a definite fake.

- A real iPhone will walk you through the steps of the initial set up but if your phone asks you to check in with your Google account then it's a fake.

- The Google Store App opens when you try to open the Apple store.

- Instead of Siri, the voice assistant will also be of Google if it is a fake iPhone.