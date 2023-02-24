Search icon
Truke Buds A1 affordable TWS earbuds launched in India with special sale price

The earbuds come with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30dB noise cancellation along with Quad-mic ENC

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Truke Buds A1 affordable TWS earbuds launched in India with special sale price
Truke Buds A1

Truke has launched its new TWS earbuds Truke Buds A1 in India at Rs 1499. The earbuds will be available on Amazon for pre-orders from today while the sale will start from 3rd March onwards at a special sale price of Rs 1299. The buds A1 comes with a special textured classic case design in two colour variants - Blue and Black.

The earbuds come with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30dB noise cancellation along with Quad-mic ENC for a clear calling experience. The earbuds feature 10mm real titanium speaker drivers. 

To further enhance the music experience, Buds A1 has 3 present EQ modes- Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, and Movie Mode. Earbuds can also be decked with one step instant paring technology providing faster connection and stability with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. 

Moreover, the earbuds claim to offer playtime of up to 48 hours and 10 hours of playtime on a single charge (with ANC Off). It has a USB-C fast charger with a 300mAh battery capacity for super-fast charging. Apart from an ultra-stylish look, Truke Buds A1 is a great fit for gamers as it supports ultra-low latency up to 50ms.

