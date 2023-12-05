Headlines

The Intersection of Engineering and Medical Expertise: Talking with Thought Leader Karthik Bujuru

With a solid foundation in mechanical systems and an innate curiosity about the complexities of human physiology, Karthik found his calling in developing tools and devices for interventional cardiology therapies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

In the dance between the intricate world of engineering and the delicate realm of human physiology, Karthik Bujuruhas been making remarkable strides as he orchestrates breakthroughs in medical device development. The symphony of his career harmonizes the precision of mechanical engineering with the art of healing, creating innovative solutions that have the potential to redefine the landscape of interventional cardiology therapies.

The unexpected collaboration between traditional mechanical engineering and the field of medicine has given rise to a new wave of possibilities. Mechanical engineers, armed with their expertise in design, materials science, fluid dynamics, and mechanics, now venture into the domain of biomedical engineering. This intersection is where Karthik Bujuru, an exceptional engineer and a thought leader in the field, has been making his mark.

Karthik Bujuru's journey into this uncharted territory began with academic pursuits in Mechanical Engineering. Armed with a Bachelor's and Master's degree, he delved into the fundamentals of design, materials science, heat transfer, and fluid dynamics. His early foray into the oil and gas industry provided a real-world canvas for him to apply his academic knowledge in designing strain monitoring devices and mechanical enclosures for control systems in the challenging environment of oil drilling platforms.

With a solid foundation in mechanical systems and an innate curiosity about the complexities of human physiology, Karthik found his calling in developing tools and devices for interventional cardiology therapies.

Karthik's expertise in mechanical engineering seamlessly translated into designing microcatheter electrode tips, a critical component in treating atrial fibrillation or flutter. Leveraging heat transfer fundamentals and fluid dynamics principles, he created an ablation catheter that efficiently delivered RF energy to the heart tissue, preventing overheating and ensuring precise tissue ablation.

Driven by a deeper understanding of the heart's physiology, Karthik extended his impact to heart valve-related systems. The design of prosthetic implants for aortic and mitral valves, made from the super-elastic Nitinol, showcased his ability to navigate the unique mechanical properties of materials. These innovations allowed for minimally invasive procedures, revolutionizing complex heart interventions and significantly reducing post-procedure recovery times.

Karthik's journey into structural heart therapies involved a deep dive into continuum mechanics principles. Understanding forces and their impact on biological substrates became pivotal in designing components with the right balance of flexure, tensile rigidity, and torsional strength. The complexity of delivery catheters, requiring flexibility in the distal section and rigidity in the proximal section, demanded meticulous material selection and geometry design.

The marriage of engineering principles and medical device development extended to 3D computer-aided modeling. This enabled the conceptualization of medical device ideas and a keen understanding of manufacturing limitations, facilitating the selection of optimal processes like milling, drilling, and laser cutting.

In Karthik's perspective, “the journey from conception to patient application involves a rigorous process of verification and validation. Knowledge of statistical methods becomes paramount in designing and executing experiments, collecting data related to medical devices, and drawing informed conclusions about product performance.” This meticulous approach ensures that breakthroughs in medical device development, especially in structural heart therapies, align with real-world applications and, most importantly, save lives.

The world awaits the crescendo of breakthroughs in medical device development. Karthik Bujuru’s work serves as an inspiration for aspiring engineers and medical innovators, showcasing the profound impact that a seamless blend of mechanics and medicine can have on the future of healthcare. In this symphony, Bujuru stands as a testament to the transformative power of engineering in the service of healing.

 

