Telegram rolls out no-SIM sign up, temporary QR codes and other new features with latest update

Telegram Messenger has introduced new and innovative features in its latest update to simplify user experience and solidify their privacy related-features. These include Sign-up on a Telegram account without a SIM card, Auto-Delete All Chats, Topics 2.0, Temporary QR codes, Emoji search on iOS and many more.

Sign up without a SIM card

Users can now have an account on Telegram without a SIM card. Users can log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Telegram is leveraging the power of Blockchain to improve online safety on its platform.

Auto-Delete All Chats

Telegram users are now able to set a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all the new chats. The auto-delete feature was only limited to individual chats earlier. Existing chats will not be affected, but users can easily expand their auto-delete settings to any of them from the new menu in Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-Delete Messages.

The timer will be automatically applied to all their new chats with users – regardless of who starts them – and to all new groups, users create. Telegram has also made it easier to set up auto-delete in small private groups – the timer can now be enabled by any members who are allowed to change the group's name and picture.

Topics 2.0

Telegram has upgraded the Topics feature considering better user accessibility and experience. With Topics 2.0, group admins with 100 or more members can organize discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface to enable users to find current chats easily while browsing topics. A new General topic is added by default, consisting of service messages as well as the group’s previous message history. Further, up to five topics can be pinned to the top of the list now.

Temporary QR codes

With this new update, users without a public username can temporarily generate QR codes to quickly connect with people around them without showcasing their phone numbers.

Emoji search on iOS

Now iOS users can use Emoji search, alike Android users, to find the perfect emoji, including those from custom packs.

Detailed Storage Usage and More on Android

In this update, Telegram has re-designed the interface for Android users in an existing way for iOS users. Now android users can see the space each chat is utilizing on their device and can filter Individual chats’ images, videos, audio, and files from the cache.

New Custom Emoji

Now premium users can enjoy and express themselves more in messages, reactions, and statuses with 10 more custom emoji packs designed by Telegram artists.

More Interactive Emoji

Telegram has introduced more interactive emojis for users in addition to choosing full-screen effects synchronized for them and their chatting partners. These emojis are not restricted to premium users, all users can use these emojis as reactions.