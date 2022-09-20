'SOS only' on Apple iOS 16: What does it mean? Know how to disable it

Apple iPhone

Following the rollout of iOS 16, Apple consumers started complaining about a peculiar new feature, or maybe a bug. In the upper right corner of their screen was the word "SOS only," which looked to restrict them access to the internet.

Despite iOS 16's new and enhanced security features like Emergency SOS and Safety Check, this does not seem to be one of them.

What exactly is SOS only mode, and how can you get your iPhone out of it if you find yourself in that situation?

Exactly what does "SOS only" imply in iOS 16?

If your iPhone displays "SOS only" where the signal bar is, there are a few possible causes.

First, you may be beyond your provider's range. This suggests you're hiking or working far from phone service.

Your carrier will display "SOS only" if you can only dial emergency services.

Second, if you get the warning "SOS only" on an iOS 16 device, it might be because you hit the incorrect buttons.

iOS 16's Emergency SOS lets you call for assistance if you need it. Either hold the side button and a volume button or press the side button five times in a row.

Problems with the software or flashing the iPhone are also possible but far less common causes.

How to exit iPhone SOS mode

You may leave SOS only mode by carefully following these procedures, according to Apple's official support forum:

Quickly press and release volume up key

Tap the Volume DOWN button, then immediately let go.

Release the SIDE button after holding it down while waiting for the Apple logo to show.

When asked to slide the power off, you should NOT release the side button until the logo has shown, this may take up to 20 seconds.

You may also reset the network settings on your phone, which some Twitter users claim is effective.

The second common recommendation is to charge your iPhone without using it for at least an hour. Insufficient power might cause your gadget to freeze, but luckily this is a problem with a simple solution.

If the issue remains after you've tried resetting your iPhone using the first approach and it hasn't worked, you may need to resort to more extreme measures.

That will require resetting your iPhone from the most recent backup you made in iTunes. However, keep in mind that this approach might result in some lost information.

You'll need to have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer, then connect your device to the computer. When asked, enter the passcode or confirm that you trust the computer, and then start iTunes.

To restore an iPhone, open iTunes and click the device icon. When prompted, choose Restore once again and wait for the process to complete.