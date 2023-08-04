Headlines

Friday Night Plan trailer: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother Amrith Jayan in comedy-drama

Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Meet IAS Akhila BS, IITian who lost arm in accident, cracked UPSC with rank...

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Meet IAS Akhila BS, IITian who lost arm in accident, cracked UPSC with rank...

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Highest paid supermodels in the world

Diabetes: 10 benefits of eating fish

7 best films of Vishal Bhardwaj as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

According to Instagram, with the new restrictions, users will no longer receive unwanted images or videos from people they don’t follow, nor will strangers be able to message them repeatedly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Instagram is reportedly planning to roll out a new safety feature that will make it difficult for you to slide into DMs of an unknown person. As per a report by TechCrunch, the company started testing a new feature that protects users from unwanted DM requests in June. The report further reveals that the feature will add two new restrictions for people who want to send DM requests to users who don’t follow them.

First, users will only be able to send one message to someone who doesn’t follow them, as opposed to sending them an infinite amount of DM requests. Second, DM invites are now just text-based, which means that users can only send photos, videos, or audio messages to people who don’t follow them after the recipient accepts the invite to chat.

According to Instagram, with the new restrictions, users will no longer receive unwanted images or videos from people they don’t follow, nor will strangers be able to message them repeatedly.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,” Cindy Southworth, head of Women’s Safety at Meta, said in an emailed statement. Instagram already has limitations to protect users from abuse and inappropriate contact, and the new DM tool adds to those limitations.

“The app has a ‘Hidden Words’ setting where DM requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis are automatically sent to a hidden folder. Instagram also has a ‘Limits’ feature that protects users from sudden spikes in unwanted comments or DM requests,” the report said.

In July, the platform had introduced some upgrades to Reels templates that help users easily find inspiration and create engaging Reels. (With inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE