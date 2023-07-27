Headlines

‘Stay alert, remain indoors, follow…’: BMC cautions Mumbai after IMD’s ‘very heavy’ rain warning

Weather Report: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears black sheer dress, price is...

AI imagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

Inside photos of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Rs 450 crore house ‘Gulita’

Amitabh Bachchan's unreleased films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in India with up to Rs 23,000 off, check prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been priced Rs 10,000 more than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Consumers buying Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung.com will get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours – Gray, Green and Blue.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 India prices have been revealed by the company after the global unveiling of the new foldable flagships on July 26. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced the same as its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999. On the other hand, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been priced Rs 10,000 more than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Consumers buying Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung.com will get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours – Gray, Green and Blue. Those buying Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung.com will get the option of one exclusive colour – Platinum.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 along with a silicone case with ring worth Rs 4,199.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The models with 512GB storage and 1TB space are priced at Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999 respectively.Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000 along with a standing case with strap worth Rs 6299.

