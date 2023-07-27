Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in India with up to Rs 23,000 off, check prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been priced Rs 10,000 more than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Consumers buying Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung.com will get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours – Gray, Green and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 India prices have been revealed by the company after the global unveiling of the new foldable flagships on July 26. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced the same as its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999. On the other hand, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been priced Rs 10,000 more than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Consumers buying Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung.com will get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours – Gray, Green and Blue. Those buying Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung.com will get the option of one exclusive colour – Platinum.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 along with a silicone case with ring worth Rs 4,199.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The models with 512GB storage and 1TB space are priced at Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999 respectively.Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000 along with a standing case with strap worth Rs 6299.