Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design leaked online, looks identical to its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ leaked renders got the ball rolling on information about the next Samsung Galaxy S23 series and now we have received some latest information about the top of the line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the reports, Samsung's highest-end non-foldable handset for 2019 will resemble its predecessor exactly. At first glance, it is nearly impossible to distinguish the Galaxy S22 Ultra from these renderings alone.

The renders show three major camera circle "islands" that protrude more than the other two. The radius of the curves has been further tightened because the front also appears a little flatter. The S23 Ultra was already somewhat boxy, but it is now becoming much more so.

These are the only obvious distinctions between the two, and let's face it, unless you look closely, they are anything but obvious. In comparison to the S22 Ultra's dimensions of 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm, the S23 Ultra will be 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8 mm.

With the Galaxy S23 and S23+ adopting the split camera island design as well, the top-tier Samsung family members will finally appear to be related to one another. That is, for better or worse, given that they also resemble many A-series cars in appearance. Thus, it is evident that this solidifies Samsung's design language.

It undeniably gives up high-end exclusivity for a more universally recognisable design. At this moment, it's anyone's estimate if the compromise is worthwhile.

According to certain rumours, the Galaxy S23 family will be unveiled a few weeks before the S22 models, which suggests a January launch. We will undoubtedly learn a lot more about the S23 trio well before that, given the recent trend of leaks.