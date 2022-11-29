Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in February

There will be three models in the Galaxy S23 lineup-- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in February
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. (Image: Reuters)

Tech giant Samsung’s executive has revealed that the upcoming next-generation flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February.

Although the executive did not specify the city or the precise launch date, the event is expected to take place in San Francisco, reports Gizmochina.

Since the pandemic, this will be the first Unpacked event held in-person.

"The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the US, which will be held in February," the executive was quoted as saying in the report.

There will be three models in the Galaxy S23 lineup-- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Also read: WhatsApp rolls out new ‘forward media with caption’ feature for iPhone users

Earlier this month, another report also mentioned that the tech giant was likely to launch the Galaxy S23 series in early February next year.

It was reported last week that the Galaxy S23 series will feature Qualcomm`s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.