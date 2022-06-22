Samsung Galaxy F13 launching in India today, here’s everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F13 is set to launch in India today. Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy F13 in the country today. The new Samsung F-series smartphone will be launched at 12 noon today (June 22). The company has been teasing the Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone on Flipkart for a while now. This means that the smartphone will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform. Although the company has not revealed the exact specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F13, it has teased a few features that users can expect.

The smartphone will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in the country last year. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F12 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is rumoured to be priced a bit higher than its predecessor.

Reports suggest that under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F13 may be powered by a octa-core Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The device will also likely run Android 12-based OneUI out of the box. As per the listing on Flipkart, the smartphone may be offered in three colour options.

The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F13 will feature FHD+ LCD display, 6000mAH battery with support for 15W charging, and segment first auto data switching feature. Apart from this, the company has also revealed that the smartphone will have up to 8GB of RAM with RAM plus feature.

Once launched, the Samsung Galaxy F13 will stack against the likes of Redmi Note 11, Realme Narzo 50A, Tecno Spark 8 Pro and others in this segment.