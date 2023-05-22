Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 13,999

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone has been launched in India today (May 22) at a starting price of Rs 13,999, a report by IANS claims. The new Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a triple rear camera setup and it is powered by the company’s own Exynos chipset. The Galaxy A14 comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. As an introductory offer, customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback in the device, available in black, light green and silver colours.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and under the hood it is powered by Exynos 850 chipset, ONE UI 5, upto 8GB RAM with RAM plus, privacy and security dashboard and the latest Android 13 OS to offer a seamless and secure user experience.

"Galaxy A14 stays future ready with 4 years of security updates and 2 OS upgrades," said the company. Galaxy A14 stands out with a 50MP primary camera for high-resolution images along with an upgraded 13MP selfie camera.

It also includes an ultra-wide and macro camera, allowing users to explore creative possibilities and capture intricate details with precision and clarity.

Galaxy A14 offers a 5000mAh battery that claims to last over 2 days on a single charge.

"With Samsung's eco-conscious technology and innovation, Galaxy A14 has been designed keeping in mind the environment and is crafted with eco-friendly materials, contributing to a more sustainable future," the company said.