Poco’s new entry-level smartphone, Poco C50, goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Poco C50

Poco C50 entry-level smartphone was recently launched in India and now the device is going on first sale in the country. The Poco C50 is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The new Poco C-series smartphone comes with a leather-like texture design, rear fingerprint scanner, and an HD+ display. Poco C50 is offered in two storage variants: 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB priced at Rs 6,249 and Rs 6,999, respectively in the introductory period. The phone is available in two colour options - Royal Blue and Country Green.

The new Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720X1600 resolution and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. To further enhance the entertainment experience, the new entrant has loud speakers, ensuring a high-quality audio experience. Under the hood, the new Poco C50 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with up to 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB ROM.

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount, check details



The new Poco C50 runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The new entrant in the C-series lineup features an 8MP AI dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper. It comes with a rear fingerprint scanner and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.