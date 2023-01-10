Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a reduced price on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 14 was launched by Apple last year at the starting price of Rs 79,900. The Apple iPhone 14 is the standard model in the Apple iPhone 14 series that also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite being one of the flagship Apple iPhone models currently, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz among the buyers due to its similarities with its predecessor Apple iPhone 13 and the huge price gap among the two. The Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 are almost identical with a very minimal difference that only a few will be able to notice. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently retailing for Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official website, however you can get the Apple iPhone 14 in just Rs 46,990 from Flipkart after a Rs 32,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 73,990 on Flipkart after Rs 5,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions, reducing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 69,900. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 46,990. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after a Rs 32,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.