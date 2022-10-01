Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

PM Modi launches ultra-fast 5G services in India: Know major differences between 4G and 5G

PM Modi launched 5G services in India across eight states today, with the services to spread across the country over the coming years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

PM Modi launches ultra-fast 5G services in India: Know major differences between 4G and 5G
Representational image

In a major feat for telephony services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the fifth generation or 5G services in the country today while inaugurating the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The three major telecom operators -- Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodaphone-Idea -- demonstrated one use case of the next generation of the internet to PM Modi. Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani gave a demo to PM Modi who wore AI-powered glasses.

The launch of 5G services in India takes the country one step closer to revolutionary fast connectivity, which will be a major step forward from the current 4G services across the nation. The Centre aims to spread 5G services across the nation in a few short years.

In the first phase of the 5G internet roll-out, 13 cities will get a new service. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

What is the difference between 4G and 5G services

4G services have already spread to the entirety of the country, being launched a few short years ago in India. Now, the Centre aims are spreading the 5G network across India through major telecom providers by the year 2035.

The main attraction of 5G is its ultra-fast speed as compared to 4G services. 5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.

At its peak, 4G services are able to work as fast as 200-500 Mbps, which is considered a pretty fast network speed. Kicking it up a notch, 5G internet speed can range from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps at its peak, depending upon the area and network provider.

Latency, the time it takes for a device to send packets of data and get a response, under 4G is between 10-100 ms (millisecond), whereas, on 5G, it is expected to be under 1 ms. A shorter latency is required for a quick response.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that the 5G network in India will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency.

READ | 5G internet launched by PM Modi: These 13 cities will get 5G internet first; Delhi on the list

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Independence Day 2022: From Ae Watan to Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, Bollywood songs defining patriotism
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.