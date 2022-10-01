PM Modi launches ultra-fast 5G services in India: Know major differences between 4G and 5G

Representational image

In a major feat for telephony services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the fifth generation or 5G services in the country today while inaugurating the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The three major telecom operators -- Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodaphone-Idea -- demonstrated one use case of the next generation of the internet to PM Modi. Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani gave a demo to PM Modi who wore AI-powered glasses.

The launch of 5G services in India takes the country one step closer to revolutionary fast connectivity, which will be a major step forward from the current 4G services across the nation. The Centre aims to spread 5G services across the nation in a few short years.

In the first phase of the 5G internet roll-out, 13 cities will get a new service. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

What is the difference between 4G and 5G services

4G services have already spread to the entirety of the country, being launched a few short years ago in India. Now, the Centre aims are spreading the 5G network across India through major telecom providers by the year 2035.

The main attraction of 5G is its ultra-fast speed as compared to 4G services. 5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.

At its peak, 4G services are able to work as fast as 200-500 Mbps, which is considered a pretty fast network speed. Kicking it up a notch, 5G internet speed can range from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps at its peak, depending upon the area and network provider.

Latency, the time it takes for a device to send packets of data and get a response, under 4G is between 10-100 ms (millisecond), whereas, on 5G, it is expected to be under 1 ms. A shorter latency is required for a quick response.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that the 5G network in India will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency.

READ | 5G internet launched by PM Modi: These 13 cities will get 5G internet first; Delhi on the list