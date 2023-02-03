Search icon
Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 108MP camera, curved display launched in India

Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo has launched the new Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone in India today (February 3). The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G joins the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the Oppo Reno 8 series that was launched last year. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G flaunts a curved design. Its screen has a precise 56-degree curve and an arc height of 1.9mm to provide a comfortable grip. The smartphone design comprises an all-new rear panel that vertically aligns the slightly raised dual-camera module within a decorative strip with rounded ends. 

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: Price and offers

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 and it will be available across Flipkart, Oppo Store and Mainline Retail Outlets from February 10, 2023, onwards. For online customers, an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 is applicable on the smartphone, buyers can also avail up to 10% instant cashback discount on purchasing a Reno 8T 5G through Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank and SBI.

Oppo Reno 8T specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 8T 5G comes with a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth-sensing lens for bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. This camera setup also offers a range of features such as Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video for vlogging. 

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128 of storage. The storage can be expanded through a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space. With Oppo's RAM Expansion technology, users can extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100% in under 45 minutes with OPPO’s 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology. 

