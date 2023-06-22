Nothing Phone (2) price leaked ahead of July 11 launch, CEO Carl Pei reacts

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) launch will take place on July 11 and ahead of the launch event, price of the the Nothing Phone (1) successor has been leaked online. As per a report by Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB that will be priced at €729 (Rs 65,600) and €849 (Rs 76,400) respectively. The Nothing Phone (2) with 256GB storage will be paired with 8GB of RAM and the 512GB variant is tipped to be clubbed with 12GB of RAM. If the report is to be believed, the Nothing Phone (2) will be priced double of the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) launch event is scheduled for July 11. In a posters, the brand has confirmed that the launch event will begin at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. Just like previous Nothing launches, the Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch poster also ends the rumours of new Glyph Interface at the rear. As seen in the launch date announcement poster, the Nothing Phone (2) will have similar Glyph Interface design as its predecessor Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications (expected)

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Although the company has not revealed anything about the resolution, the phone will likely get a Full HD+ panel with high refresh rate. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The charging speed of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.