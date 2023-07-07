Nothing Phone (2) India price leaked ahead of July 11 launch, cheaper than Google Pixel 7

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) price has been leaked online ahead of the July 11 launch event. The Nothing Phone (2) is the successor of Nothing Phone (1) that was launched by the company last year. In the last few days, Nothing has revealed the design of the Phone (2) and now tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the price of Nothing Phone (2) in the India market. The Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering with flagship level specification. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood and the front it sports a 6.7" FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. If the tweet by the tipster is to be believed, the Nothing Phone (2) will be priced Rs 42,000 - Rs 43,000 in India.

Although Nothing Phone (2) has not been officially launched, its pre-order passes have been sold out on Flipkart. The company can expect the new model to fetch better results than the Nothing Phone (1) which is already a best-seller in its segment.

Nothing Phone (2) launch is scheduled to take place on July 11 at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. Just like previous Nothing launches, the Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose your own Glyph Ringtone.