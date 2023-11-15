Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

Nothing is the first mobile company to offer a solution to one of the biggest frustrations between Android and iOS users.

Apple iPhone popularity across the globe is reaching new heights every day and the company is touching new sales milestones every quarter. Apple iPhones are known for their longevity, operating system and quality. Another thing that sets Apple iPhone aside is the exclusive features. Apple iPhones come with a bunch of features that are only limited to the Apple ecosystem. One such feature is iMessage messaging service that allows Apple users to communicate with each other. However, it looks like iMessage won’t be exclusive for long. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has rolled out a new video in which he has ‘apologised’ to Tim Cook as he is rolling out iMessage support for Nothing Phone (2) users soon.

Nothing is the first mobile company to offer a solution to one of the biggest frustrations between Android and iOS users. Nothing Chats, powered by Sunbird, allows you to directly message other phone users from your Nothing phone via blue bubbles. Only available for Phone (2) users in the US, Canada, UK, and EU at this time. It is currently in a Beta phase, which means more features and improvements are coming down the line.

Google and other big Android players have been demanding Apple to use the RCS messaging protocol to make communication between the two operating systems smoother, however Apple plans to maintain the exclusivity. To put pressure on Apple for the same, Google even launched a “Get the Message” campaign.