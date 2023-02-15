Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Nokia launches new Rs 48,999 smartphone in India, check what X30 5G has to offer

Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch PureDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Nokia launches new Rs 48,999 smartphone in India, check what X30 5G has to offer
Nokia X30 5G

HMD Global has launched a new premium Nokia smartphone in India. The company was teasing the new Nokia X30 5G for quite a long time and now it has made its India debut. The new Nokia X30 5G is the first launch from Nokia in 2023. The smartphone falls in the premium segment and its frame is made with 100% recycled aluminium and back cover of 65% recycled plastic.

Nokia X30 5G: Price and availability

The new Nokia X30 5G will be offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone will be available at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options. The new Nokia phone is available for pre-booking and it will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20.

Nokia X30 5G specifications

Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch PureDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of camera, the phone features a 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The X30 5G comes with a 16MP front selfie camera. "It is protected by a big three year warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it's designed for every-day life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes," the company said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.