Nokia launches new Rs 48,999 smartphone in India, check what X30 5G has to offer

Nokia X30 5G

HMD Global has launched a new premium Nokia smartphone in India. The company was teasing the new Nokia X30 5G for quite a long time and now it has made its India debut. The new Nokia X30 5G is the first launch from Nokia in 2023. The smartphone falls in the premium segment and its frame is made with 100% recycled aluminium and back cover of 65% recycled plastic.

Nokia X30 5G: Price and availability

The new Nokia X30 5G will be offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone will be available at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options. The new Nokia phone is available for pre-booking and it will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20.

Nokia X30 5G specifications

Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch PureDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of camera, the phone features a 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The X30 5G comes with a 16MP front selfie camera. "It is protected by a big three year warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it's designed for every-day life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes," the company said.