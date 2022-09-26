NASA DART spacecraft to crash into asteroid Dimorphos soon: Know when and where to watch LIVE

Photo: NASA

How can we effectively prevent an asteroid from hurtling toward Earth? The asteroid must be destroyed in space. Today on September 26th (September 27 for India), NASA's scientists and researchers will put the same theory to the test during the agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission.

The good news is that everyone will be able to see the NASA DART mission's asteroid impact live online. The expedition will aid the study group in determining whether or not we can safeguard Earth from dangerous asteroids and comets that are hurtling towards us at great speeds.

When the DART spacecraft collides with the asteroid Dimorphos, it will do so on purpose in an effort to alter the asteroid's speed and trajectory, and NASA plans to broadcast the whole event live online.

Tweeting 3 days ago, NASA informed In 3 days the #DARTMission spacecraft will intentionally crash into a small asteroid moonlet. DART is @NASA's first #planetarydefense test. Watch the DART Impact LIVE on Sep 26, starting at 6pm ET. :arrow forward: :arrow right: http://nasa.gov/live." The spacecraft is scheduled to crash with the asteroid on Monday around 7:14 p.m. EDT (September 27 at 4:44 am for India), according to NASA.

NASA's DART Mission asteroid crash: live stream info

As previously announced, NASA TV and the agency's other social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube will provide live coverage of DART's collision with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m. The spacecraft is scheduled to crash into the asteroid at 7:14 p.m. EDT (September 27 at 4:44 am for India), and the research organisation will have a news conference immediately after the collision at 8:00 p.m. EDT (September 27 at 5:30 am for India).