Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Motorola to launch new version foldable Razr smartphone later this year

Yang also stated that although the cost of foldables are currently quite high, they will go down in the future which could make the market bigger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Motorola to launch new version foldable Razr smartphone later this year
Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang. (Image: IANS)

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang has confirmed that a new version of the foldable Motorola Razr smartphone will be launched this year.

Launched by Motorola in 2004, the Razr became one of the most popular flip phones of the 2000s.

Yang told CNBC in an interview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that the reception to the Razr "is good" and that Motorola will launch the new version of this foldable phone "very soon".

"I think it's much better," he said of the device.

He gave very few details about the upcoming smartphone but stated that the hinge and the applications on the device would be the main areas of improvement.

Yang also stated that although the cost of foldables are currently quite high, they will go down in the future which could make the market bigger.

"When the technology becomes mature, then the price could go down then you can drive higher volume," the Lenovo CEO said.

At MWC, the company also showcased its "rollable" concept smartphone, featuring a display that rolls up.

According to research firm IDC, shipments of foldable devices made up only 1.1 per cent of all smartphone shipments in 2022 and are only expected to rise to 2.8 per cent in 2026, the report said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.