Moto Edge 40 with 3D curved display, 50MP camera launched: Price, offers and more

Moto Edge 40

Motorola has launched the new Moto Edge 40 smartphone in India today (May 23). The mid-range smartphone is claimed to offer premium specifications. It is the world’s first smartphone that is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset under the hood and at the front it features a 3D curved display. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola’s new Moto Edge 40:

Moto Edge 40: Price and offers

Motorola Edge 40 comes in a single variant which is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone is offered in three colour options - Eclipse Black, Nebula Green and Lunar Blue. The Edge 40 is currently available for pre-order in India via Flipkart and it will go on sale later this month on May 30. Motorola is also offering up to Rs 2,000 discount on exchange, no cost EMI options for HDFC, SBI, ICICI, and Axis bank card holders, and a one time screen replacement that is worth 9,500 INR for those that pre-order the device before May 30.

Moto Edge 40 specifications

Moto Edge 40 comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ 3D curved display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The company claims that Edge 40 is the world's Slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rated underwater protection. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

When it comes to cameras, the Edge 40 gets 50MP main camera with a fast-focusing ambient light sensor, OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision along with a 32MP high-resolution selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.