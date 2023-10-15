Headlines

Apple iPhone, iPad users at ‘high’ risk, Indian government issues warning

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones, Samsung, LG, Sony smartphones after few days, check full list here

Microsoft launches AI bug bounty program, offering rewards up to Rs 12.5 lakh for finding bugs

Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam for receiving signed jerseys from Virat Kohli after Pakistan's loss to India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone, iPad users at ‘high’ risk, Indian government issues warning

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones, Samsung, LG, Sony smartphones after few days, check full list here

Motivational quotes by BLACKPINK’s Rosé 

7 most loved Bigg Boss winners

Rohit Sharma's superfood-rich diet for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Microsoft launches AI bug bounty program, offering rewards up to Rs 12.5 lakh for finding bugs

Microsoft introduces an AI bug bounty program and offers up to Rs 12.5 lakh in rewards for securing Bing services and apps.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft, the US tech giant, has initiated an AI bug bounty program. It aims to find vulnerabilities in AI-powered Bing services and related apps, offering rewards up to $15,000 (around Rs 12,51,347). This initiative encourages global researchers to identify flaws within Bing's AI chatbot and integrations.

Microsoft's AI bounty program welcomes security researchers worldwide to explore vulnerabilities in the innovative AI-driven Bing experience. Qualified submissions are eligible for rewards ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. This program is open to all researchers, regardless of their experience or location, and submissions can be made through the Microsoft Security Research Center portal.

Vulnerabilities in various AI-powered Bing integrations are eligible for this program, such as Bing Chat, Bing Chat for Enterprise, Bing Image Creator on bing.com, Bing integration in Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Start Application, and Skype Mobile Application on iOS and Android. To qualify for a bounty, the bug reported must be new to Microsoft and of critical or important severity as defined by Microsoft's Vulnerability Severity Classification for AI Systems. It should also be reproducible on the latest, fully patched product or service version. The applicants must provide specific steps to recreate the bug.

This program is open to individuals aged 14 and above. Minors need permission from a legal guardian. Microsoft's goal with this AI bounty program is to uncover significant vulnerabilities in AI-powered Bing, ensuring the security of its customers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges fans not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

Chilling silent hunt: Leopard's midnight ambush on sleeping dog caught on camera, watch

Ratna Pathak Shah slams actors who romance with actresses younger than their daughters, says 'it’s an embarrassment'

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE