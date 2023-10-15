Microsoft launches AI bug bounty program, offering rewards up to Rs 12.5 lakh for finding bugs

Microsoft introduces an AI bug bounty program and offers up to Rs 12.5 lakh in rewards for securing Bing services and apps.

Microsoft, the US tech giant, has initiated an AI bug bounty program. It aims to find vulnerabilities in AI-powered Bing services and related apps, offering rewards up to $15,000 (around Rs 12,51,347). This initiative encourages global researchers to identify flaws within Bing's AI chatbot and integrations.

Microsoft's AI bounty program welcomes security researchers worldwide to explore vulnerabilities in the innovative AI-driven Bing experience. Qualified submissions are eligible for rewards ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. This program is open to all researchers, regardless of their experience or location, and submissions can be made through the Microsoft Security Research Center portal.

Vulnerabilities in various AI-powered Bing integrations are eligible for this program, such as Bing Chat, Bing Chat for Enterprise, Bing Image Creator on bing.com, Bing integration in Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Start Application, and Skype Mobile Application on iOS and Android. To qualify for a bounty, the bug reported must be new to Microsoft and of critical or important severity as defined by Microsoft's Vulnerability Severity Classification for AI Systems. It should also be reproducible on the latest, fully patched product or service version. The applicants must provide specific steps to recreate the bug.

This program is open to individuals aged 14 and above. Minors need permission from a legal guardian. Microsoft's goal with this AI bounty program is to uncover significant vulnerabilities in AI-powered Bing, ensuring the security of its customers.