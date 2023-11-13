Meet man who worked in Apple, now wants to replace your iPhones, Android phones with tiny AI pin

He created user interface and interaction designs for the iPhone while working at Apple.

With new innovations, technology has been rapidly changing these days. Smartphones like iPhones and Andriod phones are coming with new advanced features every year. But now, a star-tup called Humane created by a former Apple designer is planning to replace your smartphones with their newly launched device -- a USD 699 lapel pin.

It attaches magnetically to your clothing. The device that claims to replace your smartphone. The device is named AI Pin. As per the company, AI Pin will be available to order in the US from November 16, starting at USD 699 for the complete system.

Who is Imran Chaudhri?

Imran Chaudhri is a British-American designer. He founded Humane in 2019 along with his wife, Bethany Bongiorno. The duo met while both were working on the iPad at Apple. Chaudhri created user interface and interaction designs for the iPhone. He worked at Apple from 1995 to 2016 as a designer on products including the Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod.

According to his start-up, "it is the first wearable device and software platform built to harness the full power of artificial intelligence (AI)". Chaudhri is best known for his work on inventing the groundbreaking user interface and interactions on iPhone and is named as an inventor on thousands of patents.